Ever since Nick Jonas got clicked with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat at the US Open's Men's Semi-Final match, Pakistani fans of both the stars have gone into a tizzy.

Few have gone ahead to say that Nick Jonas could be feeling that he married in the wrong country.

Mehwish Hayat and Nick Jonas were clicked while they had gone to watch a match between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. While sharing the picture, Mehwish wrote, "Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men's Semi Finals in New York! One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for @rafaelnadal !✌@nickjonas @usopen @emirates"

The duo's picture came barely a few days after Mehwish had slammed Priyanka Chopra for her views on Balakot strike. She had also called out Priyanka and other Bollywood celebrities for fuelling hate and islamophobia.

Hayat had written in an opinion piece for CNN, "This is where Priyanka Chopra and others have made a mistake: by lending their name to racism dressed up as patriotism, they have done us all a disservice." She had accused Priyanka Chopra of encouraging war despite being the Goodwill Ambassador for the UN.

The Twitter users are now going gaga over Mehwish and Jonas' picture.

While someone wrote, "He must be thinking he married in the wrong country," another user wrote, "Ask him is Priyanka done venting." Another user wrote, "And when he got home, Priyanka vented to him "are you done embarrassing yourself" and he said "we're all here for love."

Human Rights Minister of Pakistan Shireen Mazari had also written a letter to the UN on Wednesday demanding Chopra's removal from the influencing post over claims of Chopra's "jingoism and support for violations" despite being an advocate of peace.