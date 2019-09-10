A picture of Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat standing next to Nick Jonas at the US Open's Men's Semi-Final match has now gone viral. They were clicked while they had gone to watch a match between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

While sharing the picture, Mehwish wrote, "Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men's Semi Finals in New York! One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for @rafaelnadal !✌@nickjonas @usopen @emirates"

What has now set the tongues wagging is the fact that the picture comes barely a few days after she slammed Priyanka Chopra for her views on Balakot strike. She had also called out Priyanka and other Bollywood celebrities for fuelling hate an islamophobia.

Hayat had written in an opinion piece for CNN, "This is where Priyanka Chopra and others have made a mistake: by lending their name to racism dressed up as patriotism, they have done us all a disservice." She had accused Priyanka Chopra of encouraging war despite being Goodwill brand ambassador of the UN.

Reacting to Priyanka's 'Jai Hind' reaction on Balakot Strike, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for United Nations Secretary-General, had said, "UN ambassadors speak in their personal capacity, they retain the right to speak about issues that interest or concern them." He further added that their personal views or actions do not necessarily reflect those of UNICEF. However, he advised that while they represent the UN body, it is expected that the chosen influencer adheres to UNICEF's "evidence-based impartial positions."

Human Rights Minister of Pakistan, Shireen Mazari, had also written a letter to the UN on Wednesday demanding Chopra's removal from the influencing post over claims of Chopra's "jingoism and support for violations" despite being an advocate of peace.