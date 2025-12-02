On December 1, seven years ago, Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas and broke the internet. Priyanka and Nick's wedding was what dreams are made of—surreal, calm, chaotic, imbued, and infused with Indian culture. Both Priyanka and Nick were rooted in love and soaked in Indianness. When Priyanka decided to marry Nick, who is 10 years younger than her, netizens were convinced the wedding wouldn't last, and the two would end up divorced in a few days. However, to all the PeeCee and Nick haters, the couple has now completed seven years together.

As PicNick are celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary, national jiju Nick Jonas, as he's lovingly called in India, marked the day by sharing a sexy photo of his wifey.

Nick Jonas refers to Priyanka as his "dream girl"

Nick took to his Instagram Stories and posted a stunning shot of Priyanka enjoying the beach, basking in the sunlight and scenery, with Priyanka facing away from the lens and Nick playing paparazzi.

Sharing the picture, Nick Jonas wrote, "7 years married to my dream girl."

Priyanka re-shared the post, captioning it, "You are what dreams are made of."

About Priyanka and Nick's wedding

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a traditional Indian wedding ceremony in India on December 1, 2018. On the same day, they also got married as per Christian traditions in the presence of close friends and family. Nick and Priyanka then embraced the next chapter of their life and welcomed their firstborn, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

Love story of Nick and Priyanka

Nick had first approached Priyanka on social media, requesting a meeting. The two started texting quite often after that and soon formed a friendly rapport. In 2017, they met for the first time at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Jonas expressed his feelings for PeeCee. Later, at the Met Gala, they made their first public appearance together, and by 2018, reports of Priyanka and Nick being romantically involved had already started surfacing online.

Nick finally proposed to Priyanka on her birthday in July 2018 in London, and the actress immediately said yes. Recently, PeeCee flew to L.A. for a quick minute amidst her hectic work commitments to celebrate Thanksgiving with Nick, daughter Malti, her mother Madhu Chopra, and the rest of the family.

Work front

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will next be seen in the Hollywood films The Bluff and Judgment Day. She will also star in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, which makes her return to Bollywood after a hiatus. A few days ago, the actress attended an event for the film in Hyderabad. Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, who will appear in key roles, were present along with the director.

Priyanka will be essaying the role of Mandakini in the film.