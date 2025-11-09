'Bad lip sync, horrible': Desi fans troll Priyanka Chopra for singing Last Christmas in Hindi

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is enjoying both her personal and professional life in New York, and the actor is all set to make her Bollywood comeback soon. She has been officially confirmed as part of SS Rajamouli's upcoming film, tentatively titled Globetrotter, which also features South star Mahesh Babu.

Apart from doing a South film, Priyanka is also back to singing. She has lent her voice to recreate a desi version of the classic song Last Christmas. For Gurinder Chadha's film Christmas Karma, Priyanka is singing the song in Hindi. The track blends festive cheer with traditional Indian sounds, offering a cross-cultural celebration that reflects Chadha's signature storytelling style.

However, as soon as a clip of Priyanka's Desi Last Christmas surfaced online, fans trolled her for bad lip-syncing, while many were amused to see people doing bhangra in the song, something that looked quite out of place.

A user wrote, "I'd rather listen to Dil Mera Churaya kyun, the OG stolen Hindi version of Last Christmas.."

Another wrote, "But lip sync is so bad yaar .."

The third one mentioned, "Just because you can doesn't mean you should."

The fourth one mentioned, "Why why why. It's horrible. Why can't you come up with something original. Why copy. You live in Hollywood that doesn't mean you copy everything."

Talking about the song, Priyanka said in a statement, "Gurinder Chadha is a dear friend and I am so happy to support her in my little way in Christmas Karma. I hope this desi twist to a song that has long been the soundtrack of Christmas for so many of us resonates with audiences."

The song came 9 years after PeeCee's last major music release in 2014- I Can't Make You Love Me. She also lent her voice to several Bollywood film songs over the years, such as Chaoro from Mary Kom (2014) and the title track of Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), before stepping away from music to focus on her acting career.