It's been over a month since Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan premiered on national television Colors TV. Ever since the first episode, the inmates have been grabbing eyeballs ever since they entered the house.

This time the theme and concept of the reality show are different. There are real-life married couples namely Neil Bhatt- Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain. However, there is also a love triangle inside the house between real-life couple Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel who are dating and Abhishek who loves Isha. The trio have a complex relationship and they often grab headlines.

Samarth and Isha are often seen indulging in PDA inside the house. Earlier this month, Isha and Samarth were seen getting cosy under the blanket. And now once again, the couple have raised eyebrows for their over-romantic gesture on camera.

Chintu galat show me aagaya hainpic.twitter.com/VXoD6MjYaB — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 17, 2023

It so happened that Isha and Samarth had an argument and to calm her down, Samarth was seen kissing Isha on her belly, shoulder and face, despite the actress being reluctant.

He moved her saree a little to kiss her waist and told her to sort out their differences.

Tomorrow's Episode Promo: MC Stan in the house ? pic.twitter.com/OxD5FnWNb8 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 17, 2023

This irked netizens and they called out Salman Khan and the show and reminded them that this is a family show and it doesn't look good on national tv.

One user wrote while another tweeted, "Nibba-Nibbi red alert".

Another mentioned, "Doing this on national TV is not applicable."

The third one mentioned, "Temptation Island me bhejo isko (send him to Temptation Island show)."

Bigg Boss 17 can be viewed on Colors TV or Jio Cinema.

Celebrities who are a part of BB 17 this year are – Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Soniya Bansal, Arun Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya, Rinku Dhawan, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya.