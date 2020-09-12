The investigation into the Bengaluru riots on August 11 will now pass hands to the central investigation agency. The NIA will be taking over the two FIRs filed with regard to violence in the city filed at DJ Halli and KG Halli.

NIA told the Karnataka High Court on Friday that it would take over the two cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

NIA takes over Bengaluru riot investigation

Even as the investigation into the August 11 violence in Bengaluru proceeds few details have been revealed about what took place. Now, the centre will be entering the investigation as the National Investigation Agency has taken over the case.

The NIA told the HC on Friday that it would be looking into the two FIRs at DJ Halli and KG Halli, following the centre's order. The prosecutor appearing for the NIA told the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Sreeniwas Okka.

The case will be investigated under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, after 4,000 odd people had rioted in the city in front of MLA Akhanda Sreenivasa Murthy's house on August 11th. The horrific incident had left 4 dead and hundreds injured.

With the NIA coming in, even the alleged terror links of rioters and the political unrest will be further probed. The record of the government's order will be placed in a week. The riots have become a reason for a political row in Bengaluru between different parties. It has also spurred communal discord.