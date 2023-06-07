Expanding an ongoing probe into providing funds to the proscribed terrorist groups active in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency has summoned renowned Islamic scholar and rector Dar ul Uloom Rahimya Bandipora Moulana Rehmatullah Mir Qasmi in an alleged terror funding case.

Reports said that Moulana was summoned in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged funding activities of the Al Huda Education Trust (AHET) in Rajouri.

An official said that the NIA is conducting an investigation in case RC-07 /2022/NIA/JMU dated 03.09.2022 under section 120B & 153A of IPC sections 10, 13 & 22C of UA (P) Act 1967 regarding raising funds in Jammu and Kashmir and using them for unlawful activities aimed at radicalizing the youth in the region.

"It appears that you are acquainted with the facts of this case. You are hereby directed to report at the NIA camp office at Church Lane Sonwar Srinagar for the purpose of answering certain questions related to the case," reads the summon.

Chairperson of Al Huda Education Trust Rajouri was earlier arrested by NIA

In October 2022, the NIA had arrested Mohammad Ameer Shamshi, a resident of Rajouri, who was operating as Chairperson (Nizam-e-ala) of AHET. He was shifted for sustained questioning to ascertain his links in the past as well as present with JeI and other activities.

Shamshi was arrested when NIA conducted raids at 18 locations across eight districts of the UT including offices of Al Huda Educational Trust (AHET) and persons associated with it.

Shamsi's past was quite doubtful and his involvement in anti-national activities was part of investigations. He was arrested and his role in terror funding was also the scanner.

In October 2022, NIA had conducted raids at the houses of Moulana Rehamtullah Qasmi and Samam Ahmad Lone, a Professor at NIT Srinagar.

AHET is an off-shoot of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI)

Reports said that after being declared as an unlawful organization, the Jamaat-e-Islami J&K continued its activities through its frontal organizations. One such organization is Al Huda Educational Tryst of district Rajouri.

The Trust was involved in raising funds through various means including donations, hawala, etc purportedly for charitable purposes, but were instead using these funds to radicalize and incite the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for unlawful activities and disrupt the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India.

Investigations revealed that Mohammad Ameer Shamshi was the Chairperson (Nizam-e-ala) of AHET and acts on the directions of the chief patron of the Trust.

Investigations also revealed that the ex-officio chief patron of AHET is the Ameer-e-Jamaat, JeI (J&K). The Trust continued to raise funds even after the declaration of JeI J&K as an unlawful association.

The suspected links of AHET with other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) and Trusts operating in the Kashmir Valley have also emerged during investigations.