Nia Sharma, one of the sexiest women in Asia, never fails to raise the temperature with her sensuous pictures on Instagram. The Naagin 4 actress surely knows how to keep her fans hooked to her social media page even during the lockdown. In one of her latest posts, she shared an old picture of hers

She captioned the image as, "That's how my quarantine time looks like.. 'In my head' !! "

Going by the caption, Nia seems to be missing having fun outdoors just like most of us.

Nia's sensuous photoshoot

A few weeks ago, the Jamai Raja actress left the internet buzzing with her sensuous photoshoot. In the pictures shared on Instagram, Nia can be seen unbuttoning her shirt and teasing her assets like never before.

Nia's cryptic post creates frenzy on the internet

Last month, Nia had created a frenzy on social media with her cryptic post that made everyone wonder whether she was preparing herself before her wedding. "You all better discuss AC temperatures before getting married," Nia wrote in her Instagram post labelling it as 'important things'.

Life after quitting daily soap

After quitting the popular daily soap Jamai Raja, Nia Sharma has been all over the internet thanks to her bold pictures which she regularly posts on Instagram. She regularly hits headlines for getting slut-shamed on social media for her fashion sense, for wearing revealing clothes or for her bold replies to the trolls.