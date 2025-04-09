Nia Sharma spotted on sets of Laughter Chefs 2; replaces Mannara Chopra opposite Sudesh Lehri; Fans say, 'OG is Back!'

Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, and Reem Shaikh, who were part of the first season of the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs, are returning for Season 2 of the celebrity series.

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Mannara Chopra exited the show due to "prior commitments" after the second season was extended. Nia Sharma will now step in to replace Mannara and reunite with her original partner from Season 1, Sudesh Lehri.

On Tuesday, Nia was spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs. She looked stunning in a strapless mini dress with frilled edges, paired with bold red heels.

Talking about her return to Laughter Chefs 2, Nia told India Forums, "I've really missed Laughter Chefs. Almost every day, someone—fans online or even strangers at the airport—asked me when I was returning. That kind of love is rare. My bond with Sudesh Ji became such a hit that people still tag me in those funny moments! So, coming back was an easy yes. I'm excited to reunite with the original Laughter Chefs family. Get ready for sass, spice, and kitchen madness!"

Meanwhile, Mannara Chopra addressed her departure, saying, "Moving on is never easy, especially when it feels like you're leaving behind a family. But with prior commitments demanding my attention, it's time to say goodbye to the Laughter Chefs family I've made. Whipping up the quirkiest dishes and sharing laughter—this show never felt like work; it felt like home."

Mannara further revealed, "I'll forever treasure the friends, the laughter, and the memories we've created together, especially sharing the stage with Sudesh Lehri ji, who is a comedy legend in his own right."

Meanwhile, Mannara has been brutally trolled for her stint in Laughter Chefs Season 2.

With Nia coming back, fans are elated and are looking forward to the episodes.

Reem Shaikh, who was previously paired with Jannat Zubair in Season 1, was also spotted on set.

Aly Goni, donning a red jacket, reunited with his partner, Rahul Vaidya. The singer even dropped a spoiler, hinting that while some original duos are back, a few new partner swaps have taken place.

A few weeks ago, Karan Kundrra also a part of Season 1, returned to the show, stepping in for Abdu Rozik, who had to take a break due to Ramadan.

This year's lineup includes Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, Rubina Dilaik, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Kashmera Shah, and Krushna Abhishek.