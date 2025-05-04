Popular television actress Nia Sharma is known for her risqué sartorial choices. She is often trolled for flaunting her figure in bold outfits. However, Nia remains unapologetic and unfiltered, frequently speaking about body positivity and confidently wearing whatever makes her feel most comfortable.

Recently, the actress attended Samrat Jurel's birthday bash, turning heads in a bold mini black dress with a plunging neckline. While many praised her style, she was brutally trolled for the outfit, with online users calling her out for flaunting her assets.

On Saturday, Nia was spotted at the shoot of Laughter Chefs, where she wore a thin-strapped mini red dress with a deep neckline. She posed confidently for the paparazzi, but netizens were quick to point out what they claimed were dark and unclean underarms. Some even speculated about a visible love bite.

A user said, "Anyone notice hickey..."

Another user mentioned, "Vulgar, outfit.."

The third one said, "Underarms are so dirty."

Nia was last seen in Suhagan Chudail and the reality show Laughter Chefs.

She has also been a part of several popular shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin 4. In 2020, she won Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India and participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 the same year.