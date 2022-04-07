The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir Valley on Thursday in connection with the terror funding case being probed by the agency. NIA sources said the sleuths of the investigating agency with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF carried out raids in the Tangmarg area of Baramulla district.

NIA conducted searches in 11 locations in Kashmir, six in Srinagar, two in Baramulla, one in Awantipora, one in Budgam and one in Kulgam. The sleuths of the investigating agency searched the house of active terrorist Basit Ahmad Dar against whom NIA recently announced a reward of Rs 10 lakhs.

Crackdown on radicalising of youths

In the raids, various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices, documents etc. were seized. The investigation is on.

NIA's raids are conducted to curb the radicalising, recruiting and motivating youths of J&K towards violent activities by Sajad Gul, self-styled commander of TRF and others. Other associate commanders of LeT based in Pakistan have been recruiting individuals (Over Ground Workers) in the valley for reconnaissance of pre-determined targets, coordinating and transporting weapons to support LeT and TRF.