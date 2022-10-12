Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches in 18 locations in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Srinagar, Bandipora, Shopian, Pulwama, and Budgam districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA sleuths also arrested one Mohammad Ameer Shamshi resident of Rajouri in a case related to the criminal activities of the Al Huda Educational Trust ( AHET) in the border district of Rajouri. According to reports, Shamshi is head of the AHET Rajouri and was collecting funds to financially support the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite being banned JeI is working through other organizations

Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) J&K, after being declared an "unlawful association" under UA(P) Act, has been continuing its activities through its frontal organizations. One such organization is Al Huda Educational Trust( AHET) of district Rajouri.

The AHUT has been found raising funds through various means, including donations, hawala, etc purportedly for charitable purposes, but are instead using these funds to radicalize and incite the youth of J&K for unlawful activities and disrupt the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India. NIA had suo-moto registered the case on 03.09.2022.

Investigations have revealed that the arrested accused Mohammad Ameer Shamshi is the chairperson (Nizam-e-ala) of AHET and acts on the directions of the chief patron of the Trust. Investigations have also revealed that the ex-officio Chief Patron of AHET is the Ameer-e-Jamaat, JeI (J&K).

The Trust has continued to raise funds even after the declaration of JEI, J&K as an 'unlawful association'. Suspect links with other NGOs and trusts operating in the Kashmir Valley have also emerged during investigations.

During the searches conducted, several mobile devices and documents related to funding, properties etc have been seized. Further investigations in the case are in progress.