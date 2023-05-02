The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday was conducting raids at 12 places across Jammu and Kashmir.

NIA sources said the raids are part of the ongoing investigation in a terror related case.

While 11 of these locations were located in the Kashmir valley (8 in Pulwama district, 1 each in Kulgam, Anantnag and Budgam districts), one was under way in district Poonch in Jammu.

"These raids are going on in Awantipora, Pulwama, Anantnag and Srinagar district in the Valley and also in Poonch and Jammu districts of Jammu division.

"These raids are part of the ongoing investigation in a militancy related case," sources said.

Searches were also being carried out in the premises of cadres and hybrid overground workers linked with the affiliates and offshoots of these organisations, operating under pseudo names such as "The Resistance Front (TRF)", "United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (UL J&K)", "Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH)", "Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF)", Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.

Initial investigations by the NIA indicated that these workers and cadres were involved in collection and distribution of sticky bombs or magnetic bombs, IEDs, cash, narcotics and small weapons. These weapons, bombs, narcotics etc were being pushed on to the Indian soil by PaK-based handlers and commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations using drones to the terrorists active in the Kashmir valley.

The NIA had conducted similar multiple searches in the said terror conspiracy case at 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir on 24th June last year. The searches, conducted then in the districts of Srinagar, Baramula, Pulwama, Anantnag Budgam and Kathua, had led to the seizure of incriminating material and digital devices. NIA had registered a suo motu case on 21st June 2022 about the terrorist conspiracy.