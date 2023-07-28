In a significant breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) made yet another arrest in the ISIS Maharashtra module case. Dr. Adnanali Sarkar (43) was apprehended during raids in Kondhwa, Pune. The NIA uncovered various incriminating materials, including electronic gadgets and documents related to the ISIS, during the search at Sarkar's residence. These materials exposed his affiliation with the terrorist outfit and his involvement in persuading and recruiting vulnerable youth to promote their violent agenda.

According to NIA investigations, Sarkar had conspired to further ISIS terrorist activities under various aliases such as Islamic State (IS), Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Daish, Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), ISIS Wilayat Khorasan, and Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham Khorasan (ISIS-K).

His intentions were clear—to disturb the unity, integrity, security, and sovereignty of the country and wage a war against the Government of India as part of the ISIS conspiracy through the 'Maharashtra ISIS module.'

This marks the fifth arrest in the case, which the NIA had registered on June 28, 2023. Earlier, four individuals were arrested by the NIA in Mumbai on July 3, 2023, after extensive searches in Mumbai, Thane, and Pune. The arrested individuals were identified as Tabish Nasser Siddiqui from Mumbai, Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh (alias Abu Nusaiba) from Pune, and Sharjeel Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from Thane.

As the investigation progresses, the NIA remains committed to unraveling all the intricacies of the ISIS conspiracy linked to the Maharashtra module.