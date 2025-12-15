The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet in connection with the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack before the designated NIA court in Jammu city of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a press statement, the NIA said it has chargesheeted seven accused in the case, including the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its affiliate, The Resistance Front (TRF), as a terrorist organisation.

"The chargesheet, which details Pakistan's conspiracy, the roles of the accused, and the supporting evidence in the case, has charged the banned LeT/TRF as a legal entity for its role in planning, facilitating and executing the Pahalgam terror attack," the agency said.

The NIA stated that the attack involved religion-based targeted killings carried out by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and resulted in the deaths of 25 tourists and one local civilian. Pakistani terrorist handler Sajid Jatt has also been named as an accused in the 1,597-page chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court in Jammu.

The agency further said that its chargesheet names three Pakistani terrorists who were killed by Indian security forces during Operation Mahadev at Dachigam in Srinagar in July 2025, weeks after the Pahalgam attack.

The three terrorists have been identified as Faisal Jatt a.k.a. Suleman Shah, Habeeb Tahir a.k.a. Jibran, and Hamza Afghani.

According to the NIA, the LeT/TRF and the four aforementioned terrorists have been charged under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Arms Act, 1959, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

"In its chargesheet, the NIA has also invoked penal provisions relating to waging war against the Government of India," the statement said.

The agency said that through a meticulous and scientific investigation spanning nearly eight months, it traced the conspiracy behind the case, registered as RC-02/2025/NIA/JMU, to Pakistan, which it alleged continues to sponsor terrorism against India in an unabated manner.

The NIA also chargesheeted two accused, Parvaiz Ahmad and Bashir Ahmad Jothatd, who were arrested on June 22, 2025, for harbouring the terrorists involved in the attack.

"During interrogation, the two accused disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack and confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated with the proscribed LeT terrorist outfit," the agency said.

The NIA added that further investigation in the case is continuing.

(With inputs from IANS)