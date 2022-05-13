The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed charesheet against four activists of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeM) in a terror funding case. The chargesheet was filed in NIA's special court, Patiala House, New Delhi against four accused arrested under FIR RC-03/2021/NIA/DLI.

The chargesheet was filed against Javaid Ahmad Lone alias Shalabughi, Aadil Ahmad Lone, Manzoor Ahmad Dar, and Rameez Ahmad Kondu.

The case was registered against members and cadres of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) J&K, for their involvement in separatist and secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir even after its declaration as an unlawful association on 28.02.2019.

They had been collecting funds domestically as well as from abroad through donations, particularly in the form of Zakat, Mowda, and Bait-ul-Mal, purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities but had instead used it to encourage violent and secessionist activities. NIA had registered the case suo-moto on 05.02.2021.

Investigation in the case has revealed that accused Javaid Ahmad Lone has been soliciting funds and organizing meetings in the name of JeI, J&K. In these meetings, he has been giving hateful anti-India speeches and exhorting people to donate according to their status. Further, both accused Javaid Ahmad Lone and Aadil Ahmad Lone had acquired firearms and ammunition, with ulterior motives from the co-accused persons.

SIA files chargesheet in a terror network

The State Investigation Agency presented chargesheet in case FIR No. 05/2021. The FIR was registered in Police Station JIC Jammu on 14-11-2021 on the information that one Mohd. Rafiq Khan, son of Abdul Qayoom of district Rajouri is involved in illegal cross border activities and is in contact with Abdul Hameed Khan, an ISI agent presently residing in the Kotli area of Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)

The accused was constantly sharing information relating to Indian strategic assets in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri.

Interstate module busted during the investigation

The investigation has revealed a well-knitted conspiracy by Pakistani agents of LeT to destabilize the Government in the State of Punjab and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. According to police, Mohammad Rafiq Khan on the instructions of his Pakistani handler, Abdul Hameed Khan had deposited Rs.10,000/- in the account of one Darshan Singh of Sangrur Punjab.

The account number of Darshan Singh was provided to Mohammad Rafiq Khan by Gurpal Singh. This Gurpal Singh has a criminal background and had developed a friendly relationship with one Sajid Bukhari, who is a Pakistani national lodged in Sangrur Jail along with Gurpal Singh. Since Gurpal Singh was in need of money, so after his release and deportation, Sajid Bukhari cultivated Gurpal Singh and introduced Gurpal Singh to Abdul Hameed Khan and other Pakistani handlers.

"Since, Mohd. Rafiq Khan was desirous to join terrorist ranks in Pakistan he even attempted to cross over by legitimate means through Wagha Border but he was stopped by Indian Immigration Authorities", police said.

Substantial digital evidence has emerged during the investigation wherein Gurpal Singh and various other Pak handlers have been sharing anti-Indian and pro Khalistani content.