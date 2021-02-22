The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a supplementary chargesheet against two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, who had actively participated in conspiracy meetings for targeted killings of important personalities belonging to the Hindu community in Bengaluru, Hubli and Nanded.

An NIA spokesperson said here that the agency has named Sabeel Ahmed aka Motu Doctor and Asadulla Khan aka Abu Sufiyan under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The official said that NIA's investigation has established that the accused persons are members of the proscribed terrorist organisation LeT.

Both Ahmed and Khan were involved in criminal conspiracy along with other accused persons in supporting and furthering the cause of LeT in Damam and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"They had actively participated in conspiracy meetings in which terrorist activities like targeted killings of important personalities belonging to the Hindu community in Bangalore and Hubli in Karnataka and Nanded in Maharashtra were planned," the official said.

A case was registered in Bengaluru on August 29, 2012 pertaining to a conspiracy hatched by the members of LeT and Harkat-ul-Jehad-e-Islami (HuJI) to commit subversive activities and wage war against the Indian government.

According to the NIA, the terrorists had procured illegal arms and ammunition for targeted killings of important personalities belonging to the Hindu community in Bangalore, Hubli, Nanded and Hyderabad to disturb communal harmony and strike terror in the society.

The NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against 17 accused persons in connection with the case.

An NIA special court in Bengaluru had earlier convicted 13 accused persons on September 16, 2016 with five years imprisonment and fine for their involvement in offences under several sections of the IPC, UAPA, Arms Act and Official Secrets Act.

The official said that the trial is continuing against three accused persons chargesheeted earlier and further investigation against six absconding accused persons is gouing on.