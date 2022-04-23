A day after security forces foiled Pakistan's attempt to repeat Pulwama in Jammu by eliminating two foreign terrorists in the Sunjwan area of Jammu, the chief of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Kuldeep Singh on Saturday visited the area and interacted with local police officers.

The NIA chief was accompanied by the Inspector General of CRPF, Jammu sector, P S Ranpise. Singh, who is also the director-general of the Central Reserve Police Force, was briefed about the gun battle with the terrorists.

Reports said that the NIA chief visited the house where two Pakistani terrorists have taken shelter after attacking a bus carrying jawans of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the wee hours of Friday.

Although local police officers are tightlipped over the visit of the NIA chief, it is believed that the agency is going to investigate Friday's terror attack simultaneously with the local police.

NIA likely to take the case

Sources said that NIA is likely to take over the case because, within hours after the encounter, a team of the agency visited the spot on Friday.

During its visit to Sunjwan on Friday, the NIA team collected some samples from the spot and held interaction with the local police officers who were at the forefront during the encounter in which two Pakistani terrorists were eliminated.

Besides the two terrorists, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer died in the gunfight that took place near an Army camp in Sunjwan on Friday. Nine security personnel were also injured as forces engaged the terrorists after they attacked a bus carrying CISF personnel.

The killed terrorists were in possession of a large quantity of arms, ammunition, and explosive devices including two AK rifles, one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher, one satellite telephone, energy drinks, and Pakistan-made medicines, and were wearing explosive-filled vests to cause maximum casualties.

Police observed that the terrorists had freshly infiltrated Jammu from Pakistan as earlier also there had been intrusions from the International Border and militants had managed to reach Nagrota thrice, Jhajjar Kotli once, and other places before being eliminated.