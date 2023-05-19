The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested two wanted close associates of Canada-based listed terrorist Arsh Dhalla on Friday when they arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) from Manila, Philippines, where they have been living.

The duo, identified as Amritpal Singh alias Ammy and Amritk Singh, both hailing from Punjab, were nabbed in an early morning operation by the NIA, whose team was waiting at the Airport for their flight to land.

Non-bailable warrants were already issued against arrested terrorists.

The accused had non-bailable arrest warrants issued against them by the NIA Delhi Court in a case related to the unlawful and violent activities of banned organizations in India. They also have several criminal cases registered against them in Punjab. NIA had registered a suo moto case (RC-37/2022/NIA/DLI) on 20th August 2022 under various sections of the IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

NIA investigations have revealed that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy to raise funds for the banned terrorist organization Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), and also smuggle arms, ammunition, and explosives for it from across the border.

Working for designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dhalla

The accused had been working for individual designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh Dhalla to promote violent criminal activities of the KTF in India.

In association with another notorious wanted accused Manpreet Singh alias Peeta, they had been involved in smuggling weapons from Pakistan and recruitment of youth to carry out acts of violence and terror in the country at the behest of the KTF. They were also part of an extortion racket for raising funds for the banned outfit.

The accused used to identify extortion targets, including businessmen, and then threaten them into parting with huge amounts. In case the identified targets refused, their homes and other premises would be fired at by the accused's India-based associates.

The arrests were part of NIA's continuous crackdown on individual terrorists and terrorist outfits engaged in a criminal conspiracy to smuggle terrorist hardware, such as arms, ammunition, explosives, etc, and raise funds for carrying out terrorist acts on Indian soil. Further investigations in the case are in progress.

Court grants eight-day custody of arrested terror associates

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday granted eight-day custody of Amritpal Singh alias Ammy and Amrik Singh to the NIA till May 27. They are allegedly associated with Canada-based terrorist Arshdeep Dhalla and the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF). They have been arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019 (UAPA) after being deported from Manila, Philipines on Friday at the IGI Airport.

Special judge Shailendra Malik granted eight-day custody of both accused to interrogate in connection with the alleged involvement in the recruitment of youth for KTF and also involvement in the smuggling and procurement of arms and ammunition and raising funds for the organisation. "The agency sought 12-day custody of both accused persons," reports said.

The hearing was conducted in a closed courtroom. The accused had non-bailable arrest warrants issued against them by the NIA Court in a case related to the unlawful and violent activities of banned organizations in India.