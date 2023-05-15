Arrested from the Talab Khatikan area of Jammu City in July 2022, Faisal Muneer was collecting money and arms dropped by Pakistani drones near International Border in Jammu province. After collecting consignments dropped by Pakistani drones, Faisal used to deliver the same to terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

This was revealed in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday against him in the case involving the activities of The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the proscribed terrorist outfit, Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

The NIA has charged Faisal Muneer alias Ali Bhai, a resident of the Talab Khatikan area under Police Station Peer Mitha Jammu, J&K, of conspiring with Pakistan-based operatives of LeT/TRF for transportation of firearms and explosives for carrying out terrorist acts in India.

He had entered into a conspiracy with his handlers based across the border to deliver the consignments of weapons and explosives to active terrorist commanders and operatives of these outfits for the commission of terror acts in India, as per NIA investigations.

Faisal received funds from operatives of LeT.

As part of the conspiracy hatched with other co-accused and handlers/operatives of LeT/TRF, Faisal had actively worked for LeT/TRF and had received funds from operatives of LeT, with the intent to further its terror activities.

Faizal is the fourth person to be chargesheeted in the case (RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI), registered suo moto by NIA on 18th November 2021. NIA had earlier filed a chargesheet against accused Arsalan Feroz alias Arsalan Soub, Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat alias Hamza, and Mudasir Ahmed Dar respectively on 18th June, 9th November, and 17th December 2022.

The three accused, found working at the behest of LeT/TRF operatives, as Overground Workers (OGWs), were charged under various sections of the law.

During investigations, it emerged that Faisal Muneer was working as an active OGW of LeT/TRF, and was involved in receiving, collecting, and supplying weapons /explosives /funds. These materials were sent/dropped from Pakistan via drones in the areas situated near the International Border area of Samba/Kathua, for carrying out terrorist activities in India.

After receiving the consignments from his associates, accused Faisal Muneer used to store them at his residence for onward delivery to terrorist operatives and their OGWs, on the directions of the LeT/TRF operatives based across the border.

In its Supplementary Chargesheet filed today in the NIA Special Court, Patiala House, NIA has charged Faisal under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, and UA(P) Act, 1967.

Arrested on July 18, 2022, from the heart of Jammu City.

It was on July 18, 2022, when J&K Police busted three major terror modules in the Jammu and Rajouri districts that were plotting targeted killings and other terror attacks and were instrumental in receiving nearly 20 consignments of arms, ammunition, and explosives dropped from across the border through drones.

A total of seven Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were arrested including three in Jammu and four in Rajouri. Faisal Muneer was one among them.

The police had unearthed a hideout of the terrorists inside the Talab Khatikan house of a LeT terrorist which had been erected inside an almirah from where one AK rifle, ammunition, and explosives were seized.

Three LeT terrorists arrested by Jammu Police were identified as Faisal Munir, a resident of Talab Khatikan in whose house the hideout was unearthed, Mian Sohail of Chainpura Kathua, and Habib Kathua.

Faisal Muneer was operating at the behest of Bashir Sajjad, a resident of Doda who is presently managing the LeT activities in Jammu sitting in Pakistan, and another terrorist who was working with the code name of Albert.

Faisal Muneer was involved in plotting in the year 2000 Hari Singh High School fidayeen attack in which he was arrested, convicted, and bailed out but had again become active in the terrorism for past one-and-a-half-year to two years and along with Mian Sohail and Habib was transporting arms, ammunition and explosive consignments to South Kashmir and Jammu after collecting them from near the International Border.