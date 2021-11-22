The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been actively cracking down on terror in the Valley. The agency has been investigating a massive terror funding case in J&K. NIA sleuths have reportedly carried out searches at the residence and office of human rights activist Khurram Parvez in Srinagar and arrested him on Monday evening.

NIA raided Parvez's residence at Sonwar and the office at Amira Kadal and conducted searches on both locations for several hours. NIA was assisted by local police and paramilitary officials in the searches. According to an arrest memo, a phone, laptop and some books were seized by the NIA.

Parvez has reportedly been booked under UAPA and faces multiple charges. A local publication obtained a copy of the FIR, which reveals Parvez has been booked under Section 120B, 121 and 121A of IPC and sections 17, 18, 18B, 38 and 40 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Act, 1967.

Probing terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city in connection with the terror funding case being investigated by the agency. Police sources had said that NIA sleuths carried out raids in the city centre, Lal Chowk, Amira Kadal and Sonwar areas of Srinagar city.

NIA holds that funds to sustain terror activities in J&K had been routed through various front organisations that would ultimately funnel out these funds to the terror groups.