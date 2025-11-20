As the investigation into the November 10 Delhi blast case intensifies, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four more prime accused involved in the terror attack, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to six.

According to the NIA, three accused are from Jammu and Kashmir, while one is from Uttar Pradesh.

NIA has identified the accused as Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian, all from Jammu and Kashmir and Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh).

"The four accused were taken into custody by NIA in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on production orders from the District Sessions Judge, Patiala House Court," the NIA said in its press note on Thursday.

According to the NIA investigation, they had all played a key role in the terror attack that killed several innocent persons and left many others injured, as per the NIA investigation.

Moving expeditiously with its probe in the case, NIA had earlier arrested two accused -- Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who had provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack.

According to the earlier press note, Jasir had allegedly provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast, which killed 13 people and left 32 people injured.

Earlier on Monday, a Delhi court also sent Aamir Rashid Ali, a Kashmiri resident accused of conspiring with Umar, to 10 days of NIA custody. Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, was arrested on November 16.

"Their interrogation is continuing as part of NIA's efforts to unravel the complete terror conspiracy in the case RC-21/2025/NIA/DLI," the NIA said.

The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry, soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the terror attack.

(With inputs from IANS)