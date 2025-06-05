NHRC Probes Alleged Police Torture Death in Hyderabad

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) in Telangana, demanding a detailed report on the death of Mohd Irfan, a 35-year-old autorickshaw driver. Irfan allegedly died following police torture at the Rajendranagar Police Station in Hyderabad on May 13, 2025. This incident has raised significant concerns about potential human rights violations and has drawn widespread attention.

According to reports, Irfan was taken to the police station to address domestic issues with his wife, Nishad Begum. However, the situation escalated when Irfan was allegedly subjected to severe physical abuse by police officers, who reportedly used rubber belts to beat him. This alleged mistreatment resulted in Irfan collapsing and later being declared dead at Osmania General Hospital.

The NHRC, responding to a media report, emphasized the seriousness of the allegations, stating that if the report's contents are accurate, they represent a grave violation of human rights. The Commission has requested a comprehensive report from the Telangana DGP within two weeks to clarify the circumstances surrounding Irfan's death and the actions taken by the police.

Mohd Irfan, a resident of Dargah Kalich Khan in Kismatpur and originally from Mysuru, Karnataka, was a father of three. The incident has left his family devastated, as they seek justice for what they believe was an unwarranted act of brutality by the police. The police, however, present a different narrative, suggesting that Irfan was involved in an extramarital affair, which led to disputes with his wife.

On the night of the incident, both Irfan and the woman involved were brought to the police station by their families following a quarrel. The police claim they counseled both parties and advised them against further contact. However, as Irfan was leaving the station, he reportedly collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Irfan's brother, Mohd Sadiq, disputes the police's account, asserting that his brother's cries for help were audible from outside the station. Sadiq claims that when they attempted to intervene, they were prevented from entering. He further alleges that after exiting the police station, Irfan began vomiting, complained of heartache, and collapsed, leading to his death.