A lady police constable who dragged a girl student by hair during a protest in Hyderabad last week has been suspended.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Monday ordered suspension of the constable serving at Rajendranagar police station.

The action came on a day when National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Telangana government. The Commission sought a detailed report on the incident within four weeks.

The NHRC took suo moto cognizance of a media report on a video clip showing lady police officials dragging a protesting student by her hair in Ranga Reddy district during an agitation by some students of the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) on January 24.

The video of the reported incident went viral on social media.

The Commission observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim girl.

It issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, calling for detailed reports in the matter within four weeks. It should also include the action taken report and health status of the victim girl.

The incident occurred when the students were protesting against a government order allocating 100 acres of the land belonging to the university for the construction of the new High Court complex.

(With inputs from IANS)