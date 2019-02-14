The timing of the teaser release of NGK was rescheduled after the clip was leaked online. The makers unveiled the video at 10.30 am on Thursday, 14 February.

What we understand from NGK teaser?

Upon the first look of NGK was released, there were wide-spread rumours of the movie being a biopic on Marxist revolutionary leader Che Guevara, but the teaser has quashed the rumours at one go. Looking at the clip, it seems like a contemporary political thriller, heavily inspired by the current politics in Tamil Nadu.

Suriya's character has multiple shades. From a village guy (modern agriculturist) to an aspiring politician, who hands are stained with blood, the actor's appearances generate a lot of curiosity.

Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi appear in one scene each. Overall, the clip revolves around Suriya's character. One also gets an impression that Suriya mighe be playing multiple roles.

The orginal plan was to unveil the teaser at 6 pm on the same evening, but the video unofficially made it to social media sites. It has been attached with the theatrical prints of Karthi's Dev. Unfortunately, the fans recorded from theatres and shared it on social media sites. Thus forcing the makers to release the teaser in advance.

Jagapathi Babu plays the role of a villain. Mansoor Ali Khan, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj and others are in the cast.

Selvaraghavan-directorial movie is produced by SR Prabhu on the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. The shooting of the film was kick-started in January 2018 and the first look was unveiled two months later with an intention of releasing the flick for Diwali festival.

However, the shooting of the Suriya-starrer got delayed primarily because of Selvaraghavan's health issues.