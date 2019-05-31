Suriya and Selvaraghavan's NGK has hit the screens on Friday, 31 May and opened to mixed talks. Unfortunately, within hours after its release, the film is hit by piracy as the full movie is leaked online.

Tamil Rockers, notorious site known for spreading piracy, has uploaded the full film, thereby taking toll on its business. The shocking part of the story is that the full film is out in a matter of hours after is theatrical release.

The early trends say that NGK has not won unanimous positive reviews and there are many critics, who are of the view that it is an average film. The first half has been praised, but the second half is not up to the mark, netizens claim.

Under such circumstances, NGK should have opened to positive reviews in large. But the piracy is not helping the cause as it could hit the film's collection as the audience might not show interest to watch the Suriya-starrer in theatres.

Selvaraghavan's political thriller has Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi playing the female leads.

Suriya's NGK intro and powerful scenes leaked online

The smart phone and internet revolution in India has created a fresh set of problem for the film industry as the fans' crazy acts are threatening to kill the film's business. The clipping of Suriya's introduction scene and a few other scenes were shared by people without realising that it might land them in serious trouble.

Although the film industry and the central government's Department of Telecommunications have severe measures in place to curb such malpractices, movies are making their way to the Internet some way or the other.

From Rajinikanth's Petta to Vishal's Ayogya, all the films have made it to torrent sites which tells the hapless situation of the film industry in preventing piracy.