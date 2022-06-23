Paris Saint-German superstar Neymar escaped a scare after his private jet had to make an emergency landing due to mechanical issues. According to reports, Neymar was on his way back home to Sau Paulo in his native Brazil from Barbados where he had gone to enjoy his ongoing break.

On his flight back, Neymar's private jet encountered some problems but luckily the Brazilian got out of it unharmed. The 30-year-old was grounded for a couple of hours as the issues in his private jet were attended to. Earlier, Neymar was been spending quality time with his girlfriend, Bruno Biancardi and sister Rafaella Santos. Notably, Neymar shared pictures from a runway on social media.

About the incident, Neymar's agency released a statement informing that due to a small problem in the windshield wiper of the plane of NR Sports plane, in which the athlete Neymar Jr, his sister Rafaella Santos and Bruna Biancardi were travelling, the pilot decided, as a measure of precaution, to make an early landing. "As a measure of precautions, the pilot took the necessary measures and as a result, everyone in the plane was safe and the problem was later resolved," read the statement.

Notably, Neymar owns an Embraer Legacy 451 aircraft which is worth around $13 million. The PSG striker is among the highest-earning players in the world at present. He had moved to his current club PSG from Barcelona in 2017 for a transfer fee of around 222 million Euros - the highest ever transfer fee for a footballer.

Despite being one of the best strikers, Neymar has failed to live up to expectations and a few reports even suggest PSG could be thinking of showing him an exit door. He has netted 69 goals for PSG in 92 appearances for the club since joining them in 2017. He will be the vital cog in the Brazil squad under head coach Tite in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar this year. Brazil has not won the World Cup since 2002 and Neymar will be hopeful of leading his side to a memorable triumph at the showpiece event in Qatar.