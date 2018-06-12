Neymar, Brazil
Eyes firmly on the prize for Neymar and BrazilBuda Mendes/Getty Images

Neymar Jr carries the hopes and ambitions of an entire nation on his shoulders, notably because he is close to breaking Pele's record of 77 goals for his country. Despite a foot injury, the forward is keep to showcase his skills and help Brazil avoid a repeat of the 2014 semi-finals. 

Name: Neymar da Silva Santos Junior

Date of Birth: February 5, 1992

Age: 26

Place of Birth: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Position: Forward

Height: 1.71m

Weight: 68kg

International Caps: 85

International Goals: 55

Shirt Number: 10

Current Club: Paris Saint-Germain

2017/18 Season stats:

  • Ligue 1: 19 goals, 13 assists in 20 games
  • Champions League: 6 goals, 3 assists in 7 games
  • Coupe de la Ligue: 1 goal in 2 appearances

Notable Achievement: Neymar is the most expensive transfer when Paris Saint-Germain paid a record-breaking €222 million for his transfer from Barcelona in 2017.