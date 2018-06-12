Neymar Jr carries the hopes and ambitions of an entire nation on his shoulders, notably because he is close to breaking Pele's record of 77 goals for his country. Despite a foot injury, the forward is keep to showcase his skills and help Brazil avoid a repeat of the 2014 semi-finals.

Name: Neymar da Silva Santos Junior

Date of Birth: February 5, 1992

Age: 26

Place of Birth: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Position: Forward

Height: 1.71m

Weight: 68kg

International Caps: 85

International Goals: 55

Shirt Number: 10

Current Club: Paris Saint-Germain

2017/18 Season stats:

Ligue 1 : 19 goals, 13 assists in 20 games

: 19 goals, 13 assists in 20 games Champions League : 6 goals, 3 assists in 7 games

: 6 goals, 3 assists in 7 games Coupe de la Ligue: 1 goal in 2 appearances

Notable Achievement: Neymar is the most expensive transfer when Paris Saint-Germain paid a record-breaking €222 million for his transfer from Barcelona in 2017.