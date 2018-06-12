Neymar Jr carries the hopes and ambitions of an entire nation on his shoulders, notably because he is close to breaking Pele's record of 77 goals for his country. Despite a foot injury, the forward is keep to showcase his skills and help Brazil avoid a repeat of the 2014 semi-finals.
Name: Neymar da Silva Santos Junior
Date of Birth: February 5, 1992
Age: 26
Place of Birth: Sao Paulo, Brazil
Position: Forward
Height: 1.71m
Weight: 68kg
International Caps: 85
International Goals: 55
Shirt Number: 10
Current Club: Paris Saint-Germain
2017/18 Season stats:
- Ligue 1: 19 goals, 13 assists in 20 games
- Champions League: 6 goals, 3 assists in 7 games
- Coupe de la Ligue: 1 goal in 2 appearances
Notable Achievement: Neymar is the most expensive transfer when Paris Saint-Germain paid a record-breaking €222 million for his transfer from Barcelona in 2017.