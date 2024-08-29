Kajol might not be active on the big screen anymore but the fans and followers haven't forgotten her. And the paparazzi too doesn't miss an opportunity to click the actress every time she steps out. Kajol was recently spotted heading somewhere when the paparazzi reached to capture her video. While at first Kajol seemed to be in a foul mood, she later smiled giving the paps a sigh of relief.

Netizens irked

As soon as the video dropped on social platforms, netizens were quick to drop comments on how arrogant she looked. However, there were many who even jumped to support her. "Why she's looking angry? Did she spot ajay with vimal?" asked a user. "The next Jaya Bachchan," another user commented. "Why so much attitude?" a social media user wrote. "Because of you she had to take the stairs," another one opined.

"Looking angry but showing no problem I am ok," a person commented on the post. "You paparazzi Made her climb the stairs instead of elevator," another person wrote. "You only call media people and then ignore them," read a comment. "What's the attitude for?" asked a user in the post. However, there were few who backed Kajol.

Many defend the actress

"Just in a hurry and not angry ..she was even trying to hide her smile," read a comment. "If u shove ur camera on her face everytime c comes out to go on with her normal life, be prepared to capture her irate expressions. For god sake , leave them alone. Let them live a normal life. They r here to entertain on screen and not every breathing moment they spend on street," read another comment.

Despite all the negativity and the trolling, Kajol enjoys a tremendous social media following and a loyal fanbase. The actress, who has given Bollywood some of its most romantic and immortal love stories, continues to be an icon of the industry.