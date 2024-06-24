Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now husband and wife. After a low-key registered wedding, the couple threw a lavish reception for industry people. From Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Huma Qureshi, and Aditi Rao Hydari to Salman Khan and Honey Singh; many big names attended the reception. Kajol, too, marked her presence at the gala affair.

Kajol made heads turn with her glowing face at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Khan's wedding reception. Her stylish saree avatar made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived at the venue. The diva happily posed for the shutterbugs and was even seen congratulating Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha. A video of Kajol dancing with the newly weds also reaffirmed what a great wedding guest she turned out to be.

Comments on her pictures and videos

The Do Patti actress seems to be ageing in reverse. Ajay Devgn's beautiful wife looked younger than before and stole the spotlight with her dazzling smile.

"Looking more beautiful than the bride," wrote a user.

"So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow," another user wrote.

"People get beautiful when they reach 20 but she has become more beautiful by after reaching 50," a social media user opined.

"She is looking fabulous," read a comment.

"Her blouse though!" another comment read.

"She's getting hotter as she is ageing," one more comment read.

"One should learn elegance from Kajol," was one more comment.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer took to social media to share pictures from their beautiful registered marriage ceremony.

Sonakshi - Zaheer's wedding post

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever," the duo wrote on social media.