In a powerful civilian-led stand, Bangalore-based Kashmir-born journalist Danish Manzoor has pledged a Rs 5 lakh reward for anyone who provides credible information leading to the arrest or elimination of the LeT terrorists behind the Pahalgam massacre.

This is in addition to the Rs 20 lakh bounty announced by the J&K Police, who have identified Adil Hussain Thoker, Ali Bhai, and Hashim Musa—all affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba—as the primary suspects in the April 22 terror strike that left 26 civilians dead, including 25 tourists and one local.

Danish, a Newsweek editor and recipient of the Outstanding Media Person award by the J&K Government, tweeted: "I will, in my personal capacity, offer an additional Rs. 5 lacs reward... I am dead serious about this."

I will, in my personal capacity offer an additional Rs. 5 lacs reward to whoever will inform the @AnantnagPolice leading to the capture/elimination of the terrorist vermin who brutally massacred innocent Hindu tourists in #PahalgamTerroristAttack.



I am dead serious about this! https://t.co/HV0s5KlJKM — Danish Manzoor Bhat (@TellDM) April 24, 2025

This isn't the first time Danish has turned personal recognition into public action. Last year, when he was awarded the Outstanding Media Person of the Year by the Jammu & Kashmir Government, he chose empathy over applause—donating his entire prize money and matching it from his own savings, totaling ₹1,02,000, to create fixed deposit funds for two orphaned girls—one from Jammu, one from Kashmir.

Massive tech-assisted operations are underway in Pahalgam, Kulgam, Udhampur, and Poonch, including use of drones, helicopters, and sniffer dogs. A soldier was martyred during a counter-operation in Udhampur.

Meanwhile, the Centre has retaliated diplomatically—suspending the Indus Water Treaty, closing Attari ICP, expelling Pakistani diplomats, and reducing staff at both High Commissions.