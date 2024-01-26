In a tale of compassion and recognition, Newsweek journalist Danish Manzoor Bhat has been bestowed with the Outstanding Media Person of the Year award by the Jammu & Kashmir Government in India. Beyond the glitter of accolades, Danish, recently acclaimed as a "global humanitarian" by Jaipur Foot USA, is transforming his recognition into a lifeline for those in need.

This isn't just about awards; Danish has chosen empathy over applause. He has dedicated his entire award money, coupled with a corresponding personal contribution, to create a financial sanctuary for two orphaned girls—one from Kashmir and the other from Jammu. This amalgamated sum, a substantial ₹102,000, will be strategically invested in fixed deposit accounts, promising a brighter future for these girls as they step into adulthood.

Deeply humbled at receiving the outstanding mediaperson of the year award, 2023 instituted by the government of Jammu and Kashmir.



It means a lot, more over other recognitions especially because it comes from my birthplace.



I pledge to donate the award money of ₹51,000 and… — Danish Manzoor Bhat (@TellDM) January 25, 2024

In his own words, Danish Manzoor shares, "In a world where every footstep matters, it's our shared responsibility to ensure that those starting with less can dream of more. Beyond providing monetary security, we are investing in their hopes, education, and eventual independence. This initiative is more than a gesture; it's a symbol of hope and a commitment to a future filled with promise. As a storyteller through my profession, today I am privileged to be part of a narrative that, I hope, sparks inspiration for others to contribute positively to our society. Together, let's craft a world where every child has the chance to flourish."

This act of benevolence not only speaks volumes about Danish's deep-rooted commitment to social responsibility but also echoes his persistent efforts to make a tangible impact on the lives of the less privileged. It's a reminder of the power that each individual holds to bring about positive change and an invitation for others to join hands in creating a world where compassion reigns supreme.