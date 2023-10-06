In a recent development, an FIR lodged by the Delhi Police's Special Cell has raised serious allegations against several individuals, including NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, American Businessman Neville Roy Singham, and historian Vijay Parshad. The FIR claims that these individuals actively engaged in spreading false narratives with the intent to discredit the Indian Government's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, they are accused of acting against the national interest by disseminating misleading information about the domestic pharmaceutical industry and the policies of the democratically elected Indian government, allegedly in collaboration with anti-national elements. The FIR also states that the accused had a "conspiracy to peddle a narrative... that Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh are disputed territories."

The FIR also reveals alleged conspiratorial activities involving Prabir Purkayastha and a group known as the People's Alliance for Democracy and Secularism (PADS), aimed at disrupting the electoral process during the 2019 general elections. Key individuals associated with this group have been named in the FIR.

This ongoing investigation has taken a significant turn, as a Delhi court recently ordered the detention of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, commonly known as UAPA. This move underscores the gravity of the allegations and the legal actions being taken in response.

The FIR, filed by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police on August 17, centers on accusations of illegal foreign funds being funneled into India by both Indian and foreign entities. These funds are alleged to have been used with the intent to disrupt India's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security.

"It is stated that secret inputs have been received that foreign funds in crores have been illegally infused by Indian and foreign entities inimical to India... Since April 2018, such fraudulent funds in crores have been received by M/s PPK NewsCLick Studio Pvt Ltd through illegal means during a short span of five years from M/s Worldwide Media Holdings LLC and others..." according to a copy of the FIR accessed by International Business Times.

The charges levied in the case encompass various sections under the UAPA and the Indian Penal Code, including unlawful activities, terrorist acts, raising funds for terrorist activities, conspiracy, offenses by companies, promoting enmity between different groups, and criminal conspiracy.

