In a big success, security forces eliminated a local terrorist of The Resistance Front (TRF) terror outfit in the Kathohalan area of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

According to police, a cordon and search operation was carried out by the Army and Shopian police after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. The search operation flared after contact was established with the holed-up terrorists.

In the operation, the forces killed a terrorist who was identified as Maiser Ahamd Dar alias Adil son of Ghulam Nabi Da, a resident of Vishroo Payeen. The slain terrorist was affiliated with the TRF terror outfit.

After the gunfight, police said that incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

Police also requested people to cooperate with them till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.

Newly appointed IGP reviews security scenario in Valley

The newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir V K Birdi reviewed the security situation in the Valley during an interactive meeting with DIG ranges and District SPs.

The district and range heads of Kashmir Zone were directed to focus on quality investigation in terror crimes and narco-terror-related cases to dismantle the terror ecosystem.

The IGP Kashmir stressed upon the officers to ensure the improvement in the overall working of policing at the Police Station and sub-divisional level with refinement in record building and investigation.

The IGP stressed upon the officers to make good public relations and focus on people-sensitive policing. Addressing public grievances should be the top priority of Valley Police besides their operational and crime-related commitments.

He stressed transparent and efficient policing with coordination with all sister agencies in the Valley.