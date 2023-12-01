In a major success, security forces eliminated a dreaded terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson on specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by Indian Army, and Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of 30 November and 1 December 20 23 at Arihal, Pulwama.

"After getting authentic information about the presence of terrorists a cordon was laid and contact established was with the hiding terrorists", the spokesperson said.

"One terrorist has been eliminated along with the recovery of weapons and war-like stores. Search operation in progress", Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, Indian Army informed.

Terrorist was recently recruited in LeT

According to police, the terrorist was newly recruited in the LeT outfit. His identity has been established as Kifayat Ayoub Alie son of Mohammad Ayoub Alie, a resident of the Pinjoora area of south Kashmir's Shopian district.

OP ARIHAL, #Pulwama



On specific intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 30 Nov-01 Dec 23 at Arihal, Pulwama. Cordon laid & contact established. 01xTerrorist has been eliminated along with the recovery… pic.twitter.com/JyrIjAijTD — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) December 1, 2023

According to police, the terrorist was involved in several terror-related crimes and three FIRs including FIR No. 123/2021, FIR No. 294/2021, and case FIR No. 180/2023 of Police Station Shopian, have already been registered against him.

Significant incriminating materials, along with arms and ammunition including one pistol, two magazines, rounds, and two grenades were recovered from the encounter site.

Terror module busted in Handwara

In another incident security forces busted a terror module and arrested two terrorists of the LeT outfit.

According to reports, Handwara Police along with teams of Army and CRPF busted a terror module of LeT/TRF and arrested two terrorists.

Identities of arrested terrorists have been established as Parvaiz Ahmad Dar son of Mohammad Rustum Dar and Showkat Ahmad Shergujri son of Ghulam Mohammad Shergujri, both residents of Tutigund Handwara.

Security forces also recovered arms from Tutigund forest on disclosure of arrested terrorists.