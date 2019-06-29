Back then, Raj Kundra may have given an ultimatum to his girlfriend Shilpa Shetty to either marry him or quit the relationship but even after being married to his ladylove for more than a decade, Shilpa and Raj, still can't take their eyes off each other.

The happily married couple, who recently flew off to England for a much-needed vacation, never fail to give couple goals with their loving PDA. In pictures shared by Raj Kundra on Instagram, the lovebirds were seen gazing into each other's eyes like a newly married couple on their first ever honeymoon.

Shilpa and Raj were accompanied by with their son Viaan, Shilpa's sister Shamita Shetty and her mother Sunanda Shetty and Raj's mother Usha Rani Kundra. They also posed for a family picture together during their vacation.

Shilpa is currently preparing to a make a comeback in films and her husband Raj Kundra is very supportive of her decision. She recently revealed that the two have long chats about how things will happen.

"With the kind of equation that we share, I know he will be my eternal boyfriend. He hardly behaves like a husband. In fact, today, if I'm exploring various businesses, it's because he showed me the way and I chose to follow it," Shilpa had said in an interview.

Take a look.