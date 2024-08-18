A day after his appointment as president of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress Committee (JKPCC), Tariq Hameed Kara on Saturday said that he was ready to contest the Assembly elections.

Talking to a Kashmir-based news agency, Karra expressed his readiness to contest any assembly seat in Srinagar, including his traditional stronghold, Central Shalteng—formerly known as Batamaloo, also his native.

Karra emphasized that his immediate priority is the upcoming assembly elections, where he aims to secure as many seats as possible for the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir. However, he added that the high command would decide whether he would contest Assembly elections or not.

When asked about the possibility of forming a pre-poll alliance with regional parties in Jammu and Kashmir, Karra stated that any decision would only be made after thorough consultations with local leaders and the central leadership.

"This is a crucial matter, and every leader, regardless of their rank, will be included in the discussions. Ultimately, the party high command will make the final decision," he told the news agency.

Karra to reach Jammu on Tuesday

Sources in Congress said that the newly appointed Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief will reach Jammu on Tuesday to start preparations for the Assembly polls.

"After according a rousing reception to Karra, a meeting of senior leaders will be convened to start preparations for constituting panels for potential candidates for the Assembly seats", sources said and added that all presidents of the ten districts of Jammu are asked to attend the meeting in which names of potential candidates would be discussed.

DPAP leaders to rejoin Congress

Reports said that some former legislators and leaders of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) have started consultations with the leadership for rejoining the Congress party.

On Saturday morning, former legislator and ex-minister Taj Mohi-Ud-Din said he will rejoin the Congress soon. He is a senior leader of the DPAP.

Sources said that former MLAs Abdul Majeed Wani, Gulzar Wani, and Muhammad Amin Bhat are going to quit the DPAP to rejoin the Congress party.

Reports also said that all these leaders have been in touch with the Congress party but due to some issues within the Congress party, their re-entry was being delayed.

Meanwhile, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for appointing Mr Tariq Hameed Karra as the new JKPCC President with two working presidents namely Raman Bhalla and Tara Chand.

"Hope this combination will take on board all dedicated Congress leaders and workers and lead the party to success in Assembly elections", he said.