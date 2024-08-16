Administrative Council of Jammu and Kashmir today approved the proposal for the transfer of Evacuees' land conferring proprietary rights to the Displaced persons of 1947, 1965, 1971, and West Pakistan Displaced Persons.

In a landmark decision, the Administrative Council of Jammu and Kashmir today approved the proposal for the transfer of Evacuees' land conferring proprietary rights to the Displaced persons of 1947, 1965, 1971, and West Pakistan Displaced Persons.

Administrative Council which met today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took many important decisions before the announcement of the Schedule for the Assembly elections.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, Dr.Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor participated in the meeting.

This decision will confer absolute proprietary rights over Evacuees' land to Displaced Persons (DPs) as already conferred over State Land.

As per the decision, the Custodian concerned will transfer the land in favour of the DPs in a time-bound manner. The Custodian General shall ensure proper safeguards to prevent any misuse particularly unauthorized encroachments on the Evacuees' land.

The Government has issued directions for time-bound processing of applications giving proprietary rights to DPs over Evacuee land in 30 days and the entire process is expected to be completed within 6 months, providing major relief to the displaced persons.

The total quantum of transferred land shall be as per the land ceiling provided by Cabinet Order No. 578-C of 1954 and the ceiling under the Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976.

The decision fulfills the demands of all connected families, which have been requesting ownership rights for so many decades. The Government has always remained committed to providing benefits to the Displaced Persons.

Administrative Council also approved the transfer of land measuring 2292 kanals and two marlas for different departments.

These include 1212 Kanal 12 Marla situated at Tehsil Dinga Amb, District Kathua, 1070 Kanal situated in Tehsil Samba and Vijaypur, in district Samba in favour of the Industries and Commerce Department for the establishment of Industrial Estates in these districts.

Establishing an Industrial estate shall play an important role in the development of the area, and create various employment opportunities which shall be in the interest of the public and the government.

Further, the Administrative Council also approved the transfer of land measuring 02 Kanal 14 Marla situated at Shuhama in District Ganderbal for the construction of a Police post and 06 Kanal 16 Marla and 03 Sirsai situated at Lar in District Ganderbal for the construction of a Police Station.

This shall ensure proper and secure accommodation for police personnel posted in these areas, to deal with the law and order and other public-related issues as well.