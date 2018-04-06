Aleksandar Mitrovic has hinted that he would like to continue at Fulham beyond this season after admitting he and his family are happy at Craven Cottage. The striker has joined the Cottagers on loan from Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

The Serbian international, who arrived at the Tyneside club from Anderlecht in 2015, was struggling for regular playing time under Rafael Benitez. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager had not started him even in one Premier League games for the Magpies this season.

Lack of playing time forced Mitrovic to find a new club in the mid-season window. Fulham were interested in signing the striker, and having his compatriot Slaviša Jokanović as the Cottagers manager has helped him settle quickly at the Championship side.

Mitrovic has been in fine form for Fulham since joining them as he has scored eight goals and registered one assist in 11 league appearances. The 23-year-old has expressed his delight after Newcastle allowed him to join Fulham in January.

"I'm happy and proud, I'd like to thank my team-mates for helping me to achieve this and I'm looking forward to the rest of the season," Mitrovic explained, as quoted by the Chronicle.

"From the first minute here, I adapted really fast and my team-mates have helped me a lot. I feel good to play every game on the pitch so I hope that we'll be able to fight for automatic promotion for the rest of the season.

"I needed to leave Newcastle because I needed game time and needed games in my legs and I was desperate to play football, to be on the pitch, to score goals.

"It works perfectly for me, I really enjoy it here, my family enjoy it and I hope it continues. The manager, obviously being Serbian too, helped me a lot and the style they play, the players they have, I like a lot."

It is not the first time that Mitrovic has taken a swipe at Newcastle and Benitez. The striker had earlier mentioned the Spaniard's methods are "too tactical" and Fulham's attacking style of play suits him better.

Benitez defended his methods by pointing out to their success in winning the Championship last season, which saw them achieve promotion to the Premier League this term.