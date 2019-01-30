After the drubbing in the ODI series, New Zealand has invested in young faces for the upcoming T20I series. Batting all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and fast bowler Blair Tickner are the new entrants in the squad.

Mitchell will join the squad for all the three matches, while Ticker will replace Lockie Ferguson for the final match. Kane Williamson is back leading the side, while Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips and Seth Rance miss out from those that played in the Sri Lanka series.

Trent Boult is rested with the World Cup in mind as the selectors want to manage his workload.

Mitchell has been impressive for Northern Districts

Mitchell, who has been in impressive form for the Northern Districts in the domestic Twenty20 Super Smash, continued his good work playing for New Zealand A. He can chip in with a few overs towards the death, providing cushion to Kane Williamson in the bowling department.

"Both Daryl and Blair have been rewarded for the strong form they've produced in domestic cricket. They've been there or thereabouts for most of the season and both featured in our New Zealand A short-format teams," ew Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said.

"Daryl has shown his value with the bat and also tends to bowl at some tough times for the Knights, and Blair is well-respected among his team-mates and opponents alike as someone who bowls a heavy ball at good pace," he further added.

Doug Bracewell, who replaced James Neesham in the one-off T20I against Sri Lanka, has managed to retain his place after his impressive performance in the ODI series.

The three T20Is will be played from February 6 to 10 and they will be part of double-headers alongside the countries' women's teams, on the same playing surface on each day.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Doug Bracewell, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson (Games 1 & 2), Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner (Game 3)