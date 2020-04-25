Following US President Donald Trump's suggestion of injecting a disinfectant into the bodies of Covid-19 patients to kill the virus, as many as 30 cases of potential exposure to disinfectants were reported between 9 pm Thursday and 3 pm Friday.

Thankfully, none of the people who had ingested bleach or other household cleaners died or needed hospitalisation.

Disinfectant firm warns after Trump comments

Hours after Trump's bogus claims, a leading disinfectant producer announced a strong warning not to use those products on the human body. Reckitt Benckiser confirmed that "under no condition" should the products be injected or ingested.

What did Trump actually say

The human body could kill the novel coronavirus by injecting a disinfectant into the masses and that experts should further examine this possibility.

It was during the White House coronavirus task force briefing on April 24 that the US President seconded the results of the United States government's research, which maintained that bleach and isopropyl alcohol could be beneficial in weakening the deadly virus. Donald Trump's statements followed a thorough description of multiple Covid-19 treatments by Bill Bryan, a member of the Department of Homeland Security.

"I see the disinfectant, where it knocks out in a minute. One minute. And there is a way we can do something like that. By injection inside or almost a cleaning. It would be interesting to check that," Trump said at the press briefing.

However, Trump's remarks have been heavily criticised by doctors and have generated a vast online response as disinfectants are dangerous substances and can be harmful if ingested.

Even external exposure can be hazardous to the skin, eyes, and respiratory system.