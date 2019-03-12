Nyt tweet
A screenshot of the tweet from the New York Times, deleted now, with the social media response.

The New York Times on Tuesday, March 12, faced heavy criticism on social media after it described the dastardly Pulwama terror attack as an 'explosion'. "In India's Election Season, an Explosion Interrupts Modi's Slump," read the headline of the article. By "explosion", the newspaper meant the suicide bombing that killed over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers in Jammu and Kashmir's last month. Besides, the renowned US daily also misspelt the name of the Prime Minister as "Narandra" Modi.

Twitterati slammed the leading American daily and asked, "If Pulwama was an explosion, was 9/11 a plane crash or accident?" Here are some of the reactions.

Nyt tweet
Twitter
Nyt tweet
Twitter
Nyt tweet
Twitter
Nyt tweet
Twitter

Meanwhile, the New York Times quietly changed their story's headline to "bombing" without any explanation.

nyt pulwama story
Twitter

The Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing in Pulwama on February 14 that led to the killing of 40 CRPF troopers. In retaliation, India carried out a pre-dawn airstrike on a JeM terror camp in Balakot sector at 3:30 am, reportedly killing 200-300 terrorists.

Tension between India and Pakistan after terrorist attack.
The February 14 terror strike in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir has ratcheted up tensions between India and Pakistan leading to tit-for-tat air raids across the line of control (LoC) in Kashmir.

A day after, Pakistan Air Force jets entered Indian airspace near LoC and dropped bombs in the country's territory. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured on February 27 after his MiG-21 Bison was hit by the Pakistan Army across the Line of Control (LoC). Next day, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that Abhinandan would be released on March 1 as a "peace gesture".

Will UN designate Masood Azhar as global terrorist on March 13? Close
Will UN designate Masood Azhar as global terrorist on March 13?