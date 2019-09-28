Taxis in New York carried messages about human rights abuse by the Pakistan army outside the city's United Nations headquarters on Friday.

Balochistan freedom activists organised protests where taxis containing messages of "Justice for Karachi" and "Mohajirs deserve human rights now" were seen on New York street in defiance against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's address at the United Nations General Assembly.

The protests has been on full swing since Thursday with several trucks carrying digital ads in New York streets with messages about atrocities against migrants in Karachi.

Several activists including Former Karachi Mayor Wasay Jalil said that the atrocities committed against Mohajirs, the Muslims who migrated from India after the partition, has been going on for decades. "We have lost more than 25,000 lives & there have been thousands of forced disappearances. We want to apprise the world of our situation caused by Pakistan," he said.

Slamming Pakistan's repeated efforts to internationalise the Kashmir issue at global platforms, Chairman of Voice of Karachi, Nadeem Nusrat said the country should focus on the country's own violations. "They are involved in large scale human rights abuses in Karachi, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country," he said.

Reports of disappearances and severe human rights abuses by the military in the region were presented before the United Nations in Geneva on September 10 by the Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC).

Last week, Baloch leader Mehran Marri accused the military of raping two women in the region in August.

Recalling Pakistan military's violent operation to curb Bengali nationalist movement in erstwhile East Pakistan in 1971, he stated: "Pakistan Army is notorious for its policy of rape & pillage like they conducted Operation Searchlight in Bangladesh. It is resorting to the same policies in Balochistan now."