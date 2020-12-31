What is New Year's Eve without the annual New York Ball Drop ceremony? But this year, it may not witness the usual millions who throng the landmark to watch the Times Square event but certainly, it will be watched live by millions throughout the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The organizers, Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment, the co-organizers of Times Square New Year's Eve, have announced that singer-songwriter Andra Day will headline the live commercial-free webcast and TV pool feed. She will perform her Grammy Award-nominated single "Rise Up," as well as her song "Forever Mine."

Next in the day will be the New Year's Eve tradition of singing John Lennon's "Imagine" just before the Ball Drop Celebration when the world joins the countdown of final seconds to the new year.

The co-organizers of the event said the lineup will feature live performances by Gloria Gaynor, Pitbull, Anitta, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen, Machine Gun Kelly, The Waffle Crew, and USO Show Troupe, in addition to special activities and appearances.

This year, Jamestown, owner of One Times Square – home of the iconic Ball Drop Celebration–has created a first-of-its-kind virtual New Year's Eve experience. Wherever you are, anyone can enter a virtual world of Time Square filled with games, music, and art. Then, on December 31st, as viewers can tune in for a live broadcast where they can choose from multiple camera feeds to direct their own New Year's Eve show.

Full List of Performances: Jennifer Lopez performs on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest"

• Billy Porter performs on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest"

Cyndi Lauper performs on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest"

Jimmie Allen performs on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest"

Machine Gun Kelly performs on ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest"

Anitta performs on Univision's, "¡Feliz 2021!" • Pitbull performs on Univision's, "¡Feliz 2021!"

Andra Day performs her hit songs "Rise Up" and "Forever Mine," as well as John Lennon's "Imagine" just before the Ball Drop at midnight

Gloria Gaynor performs her hit songs "I Will Survive," "Never Can Say Goodbye," and "Joy Comes In The Morning."

The Waffle Crew presented by Planet Fitness provides an amazing dance performance

The USO Show Troupe performs "Empire State of Mind," "Stars And Stripes" and "A Military Salute" to honor our Armed Forces

In addition, viewers will also get a chance to see other celebrations from around the globe, and hear messages from local leaders and people from dozens of cities from around the world.

Watch Live Here:

Visit www.VNYE.com to download the NYE app to join the live celebration on New Year's Eve. Since the live broadcast is closed to the public this year aid Covid-19 pandemic, revelers across the globe can join the excitement of the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration from home via the six-hour, live commercial-free webcast, beginning at 6:00pm with the lighting and raising of the New Year's Eve Ball atop One Times Square, said the announcement.

On New Year's Eve, more than 180 million Americans and more than one billion television viewers worldwide will ring in the New Year watching the historic Times Square New Year's Eve Ball Drop safely from their own home.

Historical Significance

For 116 years, Times Square has been the center of worldwide attention on New Year's Eve, ever since the owners of One Times Square began in 1904 to conduct rooftop celebrations to welcome the New Year. The first Ball Lowering event began in 1907, and it has become a universal symbol of welcoming the New Year.

Actor and beloved TV personality Jonathan Bennett, star of the Hallmark Holiday film "The Christmas House," and "Mean Girls," and host of the Food Network's top-rated "Halloween Wars" and "Holiday Wars," will return to the celebration as Times Square New Year's Eve Host.

The 12th annual webcast will cover the action and festivities in Times Square, beginning with the Ball Raising at 6 p.m. EST, plus live musical performances, hourly countdowns, behind-the-scenes stories, and starstudded interviews as anticipation builds towards the midnight countdown and the famous Ball Drop.

Covid-19 Safety

Safety of New Yorkers and participants is the priority of Times Square New Year's Eve 2021. The event is produced solely for broadcast with no public audience. All New Year's Eve broadcast activities will follow the State of New York's Interim Guidance for Media Production during the CoVid-19 Public Health Emergency.

Times Square New Year's Eve 2021 has secured medical experts to consult on all health protocols and to ensure that every individual with access to the permitted areas follow the state established testing protocol, screenings, and safety guidelines.

All participants are asked to remain masked throughout except when performing. They will have to adhere to distancing regulations at the venue and throughout the production site. All Special Guest families, who are included in the capacity limits for the production, will be staged within their personal household safety areas to ensure proper distance from other participants, reminded the announcement.

How to Watch on Your Mobile

The Times Square 2021 Webcast will begin at 6 p.m. ET on December 31, 2020 and end at 12:15 a.m. ET (4:30 AM IST) on January 1, 2021. The show will be streamed live on the following official websites:

TimesSquareNYC.org

NewYearsEve.nyc

Livestream.com/2021

TimesSquareBall.net