Rumours were earlier doing rounds that Shraddha Das and Eesha Rebba will be entering Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 as wild card entrants. But both the actors have now clarified that they have no plans of becoming a part of the show. Instead, anchor Shilpa Chakravarthy made her entry into the show as the second wild card entrant.

Shilpa's entry into the show came as a surprise to both the viewers and the contestant. She entered the house on the day of Ganesh Chathurthi and to mark the event, she nominated contestants for elimination. She nominated Ali Reza and Sreemukhi, who had not been nominated for a long time.

After Shilpa's entry, the first task given to the contestants is going really well. The promo shows Shilpa getting hurt while doing a task and hugging Varun Sandesh and crying.

Looking at the last three episodes, after Shilpa's entry, seems like the competition and seriousness of the contestants in the house has increased. Shilpa looks serious about the game and is definitely a strong opponent for the housemates.

When Baba Bhasker said that Shilpa will not be in the house for more than a week, Shilpa told him that it is necessary to understand that sometimes his words can hurt the other people like a weapon.

Shilpa looks confident and seems to have prepared well to play the game.