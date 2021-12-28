As the vaccination process for the teens aged 15 to 18 years will commence from January 3 across the nation, the government has said only Covaxin will be administered.

The Centre on Monday issued guidelines for the vaccination of youngsters of 15-18 years and precaution dose for healthcare and frontline workers along with 60 plus population with comorbidities.

The union health ministry has said that only Covaxin would be available for the children. "Covid-19 vaccination of children in the age-group of 15-18 years to be started from January 3, 2022. For such beneficiaries, the vaccination option would be 'Covaxin' only", said the guidelines.

Meanwhile, the precaution dose for the healthcare and frontline workers would be given after the completion of 9 months or 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose. The precaution dose for HCWs will start from January 10 nationwide. "As a matter of abundant precaution, for those healthcare workers (HCWs) & frontline workers (FLWs) who have received two doses, another dose of Covid-19 vaccine would be provided from January 10, 2022. The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose", said the ministry in the guidelines.

On the same pattern, all persons aged 60 years and above with comorbidities will be administered the precaution dose based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of second dose. However, they will be administered the precaution dose on doctor's advice.

The registration process for adolescents vaccination on CoWIN app will begin from January 1. Eligible teens can register themselves on the app through their Aadhaar Card and school IDs. If someone doesn't have the Aadhaar Card, they can register with their school IDs also. All the options have been made available on the CoWIN App.