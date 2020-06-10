With the emergence of the real Anamika Shukla, in whose name a teacher in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly drawing a salary from 25 places and had garnered more than Rs 1 crore, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday demanded the state government should apologise to the woman who is still unemployed.

"UP government should go and apologise to Anamika Shukla... she is living in poverty and doesn't know what is happening in her name, this is a loot system.

"Anamika should be given justice job and security," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

After the scam was unearthed, Anamika Shukla went to meet officials on Tuesday in Gonda where she said she applied to many places but could not attend counselling.

Police on Saturday had arrested a woman who had claimed to be Anamika Shukla and got a teacher's job. The accused had allegedly worked in 25 schools for several months and had withdrawn over Rs 1 crore in salaries till February last.

A native of Mainpuri, the accused woman was working as a full-time science teacher at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Faridpur in Kasganj and simultaneously at many schools in Ambedkar Nagar, Baghpat, Aligarh, Saharanpur and Prayagraj districts etc.

The matter came to light when a database of teachers was being created on Manav Sampada portal that required details like teachers' personal records, date of joining, and promotion.

Once the records were uploaded, Anamika Shukla's personal details were allegedly found listed at 25 schools across the state.

Brahmins being targetted says Congress

Congress Working Committee member Jitin Prasada in a statement said, "Why Brahmins are subjected to injustice in the Yogi government, first Anamika Shukla was deprived of job despite being eligible and then targeted and maligned. She should be immediately given a job,"

He has alleged that there is bias against the community and said, "In the Yogi government many Brahmins have been killed with no action taken by the government and during lockdown too the Brahmins were murdered."

The Congress leader alleged, "While it has become a fashion to degrade the community and Brahmins are being targetted for all the wrong reasons in the state, even in those incidents where Brahmins are not responsible."

Kotwali SHO Ripudaman Singh had said that the police was questioning the accused. The imposter woman had sent her resignation letter to the Kasganj Basic Education Officer through a friend on Saturday, but the latter was detained at the office. Later, the officer sent some staff who caught hold of the accused woman on a road and handed her to the Soro police station.