The makers of the action drama 'Bheemla Nayak', starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati, on Saturday released the song 'Adavi Thalli Maata', which is being billed as the "essence" of the film.

Crooned by folk singer Kummari Durgavva, the song features Tollywood singer Sahiti Chaganti's vocals too. The lyrics penned by Ramjogayya Sastry are simple, yet heart-touching.

Composed by S.S. Thaman, 'Adavi Thalli Maata' is a modal melody and stanzaic. The lyrical video has edits featuring Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nitya Menen and Samyukta Menon. Raising the expectations higher, the song has captivated the viewers.

Directed by Sagar K. Chandra, 'Bheemla Nayak', which is a remake of the Malayalam movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', features the screenplay and dialogues penned by ace director Trivikram Srinivas.

Slated for release on January 12, 2022, 'Bheemla Nayak' is one of the films being released during the Sankranti season along with 'Radhe Shyam' and 'RRR'.