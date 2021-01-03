Bengaluru, get set to hop on trains to reach the Kempegowda International Airport just within an hour as three new pairs of trains will operate between Bengaluru City railway stations and the newly built Kempegowda international Airport Devanahalli (KiAD) halt station.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced, "Starting Monday, Bengalureans can take a train to Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli station. Trains will operate from Bengaluru city station to the newly built KIA, Devanahalli Railway halt station."

Schedule of KiAD halt station

The Railway Board approved three new Diesel electric Multiple Unit trains for this station. Two of the trains will run from KSR railway station to Devanahalli while one will run from Yelahanka to Devanahalli. The first train will depart towards the airport from KSR at 4.45 am and the last train at 9 pm.