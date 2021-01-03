Bengaluru, get set to hop on trains to reach the Kempegowda International Airport just within an hour as three new pairs of trains will operate between Bengaluru City railway stations and the newly built Kempegowda international Airport Devanahalli (KiAD) halt station.
Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced, "Starting Monday, Bengalureans can take a train to Kempegowda International Airport, Devanahalli station. Trains will operate from Bengaluru city station to the newly built KIA, Devanahalli Railway halt station."
Schedule of KiAD halt station
The Railway Board approved three new Diesel electric Multiple Unit trains for this station. Two of the trains will run from KSR railway station to Devanahalli while one will run from Yelahanka to Devanahalli. The first train will depart towards the airport from KSR at 4.45 am and the last train at 9 pm.
- Train no 06285 starts at 4.45 am from KSR and reaches KIAD halt at 5.50 am.
- Train no. 06286 starts at 10.30 pm, reaches KIAD at 10.37 pm, Cantonment at 11.35 pm and terminates at City at 11.55 pm.
- Train no 06283 starts at 9 pm from KSR, reaches KIA Halt at 10.05 pm. No 06284 starts from Devanahalli at 7.45 am, stops at KIA at 7.50 am and terminates at Bengaluru Cantonment at 8.50 am.
- Train no. 06279 starts at Yesvantpur at 8.30 am and stops at KIAD 9.16 am. It starts at 4 pm from Bangapet, stops at KIA Halt at 6.42 pm and terminates at KSR at 8.20 pm.
- Train no. 06269 starts at Cantonment and stops at KIA at 6.50 pm. Train no. 06270 starts at Yesvantpur at 5.30 am, stops at KIA at 8.21 am and terminates at Yesvantpur at 9.25 am.