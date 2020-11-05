The TRP scam opened a new wave of controversy in India's entertainment sector, drawing scrutiny into the TRP guidelines. Now, the Centre has formed a panel, headed by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati, to assess the current rating system of the TV channels in hopes to create a "robust, transparent and accountable" system.

The four-member committee will comprise of Dr Shalabh, Professor of Statistics, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, IIT Kanpur; Dr. Rajkumar Upadhyay, Executive Director, C-DOT; and Professor Pulak Ghosh, Decision Sciences Centre for Public Policy (CPP) as its members. The committee is tasked with carrying out an appraisal of the existing system and study the different aspects of the television rating system in India as they evolved over the years.

"Based on the operation of the guidelines for a few years, there is a need to have a fresh look on the guidelines, particularly keeping in view the recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), technological advancements/interventions to address the system and further strengthening of the procedures for a credible and transparent rating system, a committee is hereby constituted to study the different aspects of the television rating system in India as they have evolved over a period of time," the order from the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting dated November 4 read.

New television rating system

The panel will study recent recommendations of TRAI and suggest ways to improve competition in the sector. The committee will then make recommendations for a robust, transparent and accountable rating system in India.

"The committee will also review the presently notified guidelines to see if the intended purpose of issuing guidelines have stood the test of time and met the needs of various stakeholders involved. The lacunae, if any, shall be especially addressed by the committee," the order said.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting is to be submitted with a report by the committee on the new television rating system within two months.

TRP scam

Mumbai Police, in October, busted the TRP scam and has made several arrests in the case. Republic TV and its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami came under the police's scanner in the TRP scam. One of the arrested accused, a cable operator, reportedly revealed that Republic TV paid him Rs 15 lakh a month to boost the channel's viewership figures.

The crime branch is probing the role of Republic TV, Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema, News Nation, Maha Movies and Wow for inflating viewers, which is a key parameter for getting advertisements.